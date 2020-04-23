Motorola unveils 5G Edge+ flagship smartphone

Lenovo has introduced a new flagship device under the Motorola brand. The Motorola Edge+ is its first full 5G device, offering a 6.7-inch wraparound display, updated user interface and 108-megapixel camera. It will be available exclusively from Verizon in the US, at USD 999.99 from 14 May.
The Edge+ comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6. It runs 12 GB of Micron DDR5 memory and a 5,000 mAh battery with wireless charging and includes loud stereo speakers with audio tuning technology from Waves.
The 6.7-inch display wraps nearly 90 degrees around both sides of the device, enabling new touch interactions which users can customise for functions such as swipe up for notifications or down for switching apps. It includes a default 21:9 screen ratio, support for HDR10+ and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.
The display edges also can light up to show battery charging status, incoming calls, alarms and notifications. With the new Moto Game time, gamers can turn the phone sideways and use two additional, customizable buttons on the top edge of the screen for console-like four finger gameplay.
The back camera includes a main 108-megapixel sensor with Quad Pixel technology and dual OIS, as well an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision. The Motorola Edge+ also supports 6K video recording and combines OIS and EIS for better low-light video quality. The new video snapshot feature allows users to pull out a high-resolution 20-megapixel photo while shooting video.
The same as other Moto phones, the Edge+ runs a 'near-stock' Android experience, with limited software additions. It also introduces My UX, allowing users to customize their experience with device themes, shortcuts, media controls and Moto's unique functions, such as turning on the flashlight with a chop gesture or launching the camera with a twist of the wrist.
In addition to the US, the Motorola Edge+ will be available in May in various countries across Europe, as well as at Etisalat and Du in the UAE and STC in Saudi Arabia. In the coming months, the phone will begin to roll out in India and select Latin American markets.
The company also plans a lower-cost version called the Motorola Edge, priced at EUR 599. This comes with the same Endless Edge display, 5G and audio experience, the Snapdragon 765 processor, 4,500 mAh battery and a triple camera with 64MP main lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Vision and 8 MP telephoto lens.
