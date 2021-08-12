Edition: International
MTN Group service revenue rises 20% in H1

Thursday 12 August 2021 | 09:45 CET | News
MTN Group said its service revenue increased by 19.7 percent to ZAR 81.9 billion in the first six months to 30 June from ZAR 80.2 billion in the same period in 2020. This was led by growth of 9.3 percent at MTN South Africa, 23.8 percent at MTN Nigeria and 25.5 percent at MTN Ghana. The group also benefited from double-digit overall top-line growth from the regions.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Belgacom / MTN / MTN Ghana / MTN Nigeria / MTN South Africa
Countries: Africa
