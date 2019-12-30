Edition: International
MTN Group sees H1 earnings down 75-85 percent on Yemen, Syria charges

Monday 2 August 2021 | 17:08 CET | News
MTN Group said it expects adjusted earnings for the first half of 2021 to fall by 5-15 percent from a year earlier, to ZAR 3.66-4.09 per share. Including a number of one-time charges, reported EPS is estimated down 75-85 percent from ZAR 6.74 for the same period in 2020. This includes impairment losses totaling ZAR 0.75 per share for MTN Yemen, non-cash losses of ZAR 2.62 per share from the deconsolidation of MTN Syria and a fair value gain on the investment in aYo of ZAR 0.96. That compares to a ZAR 3.41 gain from the disposal of towers in Uganda and Ghana in the same period in 2020.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / MTN Nigeria / MTN Syria / MTN Yemen
Countries: Africa
