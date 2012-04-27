Edition: International
MTN appeals against judicial guardianship of Syrian operation

Monday 1 March 2021 | 09:53 CET | News
MTN Group says it remains committed to negotiating a USD 65 million sale of its 75 percent stake in its Syrian unit, despite the business being placed under judicial guardianship on 25 February, Reuters reported. MTN Syria was placed under guardianship by a court in Damascus over alleged MTN violations of the terms of its licensing contract, which the state says deprived the government of revenue. MTN has denied the allegations and on 26 February said that it intended to appeal.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / MTN Syria
Countries: Syrian Arab Republic
