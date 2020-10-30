Edition: International
Wireless

MTN Group service revenue up over 11% in Q3

Friday 30 October 2020 | 09:18 CET | News

MTN Group said its service revenue grew by 11.4 percent to more than ZAR 43 billion in the third quarter. EBITDA increased by 13.9 percent, and the group EBITDA margin widened by 1.4 percentage points to 43.3 percent, in line with medium-term targets. The group said the results were supported by the performance of its larger operations in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, and good group-wide growth in subscriber numbers despite challenging trading conditions.

The group also reported growth of 21.0 percent in fintech revenue and 37.5 percent in digital revenue, driven by the increased adoption and usage of digital offerings. In the quarter, MTN added 12 million subscribers to reach a total of 273 million across 21 markets, as well as adding 5.3 million active data users to 107 million. The group reached a significant milestone by surpassing 40 million MTN Mobile Money users, after the addition of 3.5 million in the quarter to 41.8 million at end-September. To meet the increase in data and digital usage, MTN had focused its investment on network capacity and resilience and modernising its IT systems, spending ZAR 16 billion in the year to date. 

MTN South Africa performed particularly well, sustaining its turnaround, with an acceleration in its core consumer and enterprise business units. MTN Nigeria recorded a solid result with some recovery in revenue growth under difficult operating conditions, and MTN Ghana delivered another good performance.

As part of its asset realisation programme, MTN Group completed its exit from its 18.9 percent investment in e-commerce venture Jumia as well as the localisation of an 8 percent shareholding in MTN Zambia, realising net proceeds of approximately ZAR 2.3 billion and ZAR 204 million respectively. Looking ahead, MTN said the group remained focused on managing the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on its staff, customers, networks and the balance sheet and liquidity profile of the group.  


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Jumia / MTN / MTN Ghana / MTN Nigeria / MTN South Africa / MTN Zambia
Countries: Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

