MTN Nigeria acquires another 10 MHz in 800 MHz band from Intercellular

Friday 12 March 2021 | 10:08 CET | News
MTN Nigeria has acquired another 10 MHz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band from Intercellular Nigeria for an undisclosed amount. MTN said the acquisition followed the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This will position it better to support broadband penetration and improve customer service, said MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intercellular / MTN Nigeria / NCC
Countries: Nigeria
