MTN picks suppliers for OpenRAN roll-out in Africa

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 11:37 CET | News
MTN Group says it is using its footprint across Africa to test and ultimately deploy OpenRAN. OpenRAN allows for disaggregation of the hardware and software elements of a network, enabling operators to use components with the same specifications and scale from a diverse base of vendors. MTN aims to roll this out by the end of 2021 in collaboration with Altiostar, Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, Tech Mahindra and Voyage, after MTN first used open source technology in 2019 to improve rural coverage.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altiostar / Mavenir / MTN / Parallel Wireless / Tech Mahindra
Countries: Africa
