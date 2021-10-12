Edition: International
MTN Uganda opens IPO at UGX 200 per share, offers stock via m-IPO subscription channel

Tuesday 12 October 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
MTN Uganda has announced the opening of its initial public offer (IPO) of 20 percent of its ordinary shares, following approvals by the Capital Markets Authority of Uganda (CMA) and the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).  The secondary sale of 4.4 billion shares by the MTN Group will be at an offer price of UGX 200 per share. The offer opened on 11 October and will close on 22 November 2021.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN Uganda
Countries: Uganda
