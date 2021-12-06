Edition: International
MTN Uganda raises UGX 536 bln in undersubscribed IPO

Monday 6 December 2021 | 08:34 CET | News
MTN Uganda said its initial public offering raised UGX 535.94 billion, less than two-thirds of its target. At least 2.9 billion shares were allotted out of the 4.5 billion shares offered, and the stock starts trading on 06 December.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN Uganda
Countries: Uganda
Related

Ugandan court dismisses petition against listing of MTN Uganda shares
Published 02 Dec 2021 14:36 CET | Uganda
Uganda's Civil Division of the High Court has dismissed an application that was challenging the listing of MTN Uganda shares on ...

MTN Uganda receives consent to market IPO to investors in Kenya
Published 05 Nov 2021 11:17 CET | Kenya
Kenya's Capital Markets Authority has allowed MTN Uganda to market its IPO  in Kenya, permitting the marketing of the shares to ...

MTN Uganda opens IPO at UGX 200 per share, offers stock via m-IPO subscription channel

Published 12 Oct 2021 09:52 CET | Uganda
MTN Uganda has announced the opening of its initial public offer (IPO) of 20 percent of its ordinary shares, following approvals ...

MTN Group seeks USD 1.4 bln valuation in Ugandan IPO - report
Published 07 Oct 2021 10:03 CET | Uganda
MTN Group is seeking a valuation of about USD 1.4 billion for its unit in Uganda, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge ...

MTN Uganda formally announces plan to float 20% of shares on bourse
Published 05 Oct 2021 11:09 CET | Uganda
MTN Uganda has announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offer (IPO) and subsequently list on the Uganda ...





