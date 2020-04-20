Edition: International
Wireless

MTN, Vodacom and Telkom get extra spectrum to meet data demand during lockdown

Monday 20 April 2020 | 10:53 CET | News

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has granted MTN, Vodacom and Telkom emergency spectrum to deal with an increase in data demand during the coronavirus outbreak. ICASA said it considered applications for temporary radio frequency spectrum assignments in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands, including the use of television white spaces (TVWS), in an effort to ensure connectivity during the National State of Disaster. 

The aim is to ease network congestion, maintain good quality of broadband services for consumers, and enable service providers to lower cost of access. ICASA said that out of all applications received, only seventeen were found to be in line with the criteria and conditions outlined in annexure A of the regulations. 

The regulation required prospective applicants to provide a network performance report before the Covid-19 outbreak with the currently assigned spectrum holding, and supply modelled network performance for the additional spectrum they require, among other things. ICASA said it exercised extreme care in the assignment of this temporary spectrum to existing licensees, in order to achieve the objectives of the coronavirus regulations.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA / MTN South Africa / Telkom / Vodacom South Africa
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

