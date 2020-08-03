Edition: International
NENT announces Viaplay expansion to 5 more countries by 2023, raises subscriber and sales growth targets

Wednesday 22 September 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced on its Capital Markets Day that it will launch its Viaplay streaming service in five new markets by the end of 2023. It has raised its Viaplay subscriber target to approximately 12 million by the end of 2025 from around 10.5 million, too. Some 6 million Viaplay subscribers are now expected to be in international markets, up from the original target of approximately 4.5 million.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Europe
