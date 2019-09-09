Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

NENT plans Viaplay international expansion, mulls SEK 3.5 bln equity increase and US listing

Tuesday 10 November 2020 | 10:20 CET | News

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced plans to launch its Viaplay streaming service in Poland and the US in 2021 and in five other markets by the end of 2023, with a new target of approximately 10.5 million Viaplay subscribers by end of 2025. In addition, NENT is considering raising more equity to finance the international expansion and increase liquidity and the company also is mulling a secondary US listing.

NENT is aiming for 18-20 percent compound annual group organic sales growth for 2020-2025, with the Nordic operations generating 13-15 percent growth. By the end of 2025, 80 percent of the Nordic region’s 12.7 million households are expected to have an average of three streaming services, compared with 60 percent and two services currently. Its Nordic EBIT margin target for 2025 is approximately 15 percent, while the company intends the ten international markets to be EBIT-positive on a combined basis in 2025.

NENT will phase in Viaplay in ten markets by the end of 2023, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the US in 2021. By the end of 2025, NENT aims to increase its subscriber base to approximately 10.5 million by more than doubling its Viaplay paying subscriber base in the Nordic region to approximately 6 million, and expanding its international subscriber base to approximately 4.5 million.

More funding details to follow

Anders Jensen, NENT president and CEO, said the expansion plans require funding and NENT will be discussing this with its shareholders. It will give information about the potential increase in equity of more than SEK 3.5 billion on the afternoon of 10 November. It is also considering a possible secondary listing in the US and the most appropriate capital structure and future distribution policy. 

Viaplay will be launched in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in March 2021 and in Poland in August next year, offering Nordic, local and international output, as well as live sports such as Bundesliga football. NENT said 25 percent Poland’s 13.8 million households currently have a streaming subscription, and this is expected to exceed 40 percent in 2025, with the current average of 1.5 subscriptions per household also expected to increase. 

NENT has obtained the exclusive Polish rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches until the 2024-25 season from DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga unit Bundesliga International. According to Bundesliga’s own figures, Poland has a Bundesliga fan base of 4.6 million supporters.

US launch in late 2021

In late 2021, Viaplay will be launched in the US as a tailored service offering Nordic drama serials. The US is the world’s largest streaming market with 300 million subscriptions, 80 percent household penetration, and an average of three subscriptions per household and rising.   

Viaplay will start trading in five other European markets by the end of 2023. NENTs international operations will be reported separately from Q1 2021 and should be EBIT-positive in 2025, after accumulated combined losses to breakeven of an estimated SEK 2.5 billion.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Europe / Poland / United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NENT signs exclusive deal to make Starzplay available to Viaplay Nordic viewers from December
Published 10 Nov 2020 12:02 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced an agreement with Starz to make NENT's Viaplay streaming service the exclusive ...

Iceland's PTA says 70% of households pay for TV or VoD
Published 27 Oct 2020 14:28 CET | Iceland
Icelandic regulator the Post and Telecom Administration (PTA) said a consumer survey done in late September and early October on ...

Swedish SVoD subscriptions rise 700,000 year on year in Q3 amid stacking, Netflix loses customers
Published 27 Oct 2020 12:58 CET | Sweden
Swedish new SVoD subscriptions have risen by 700,000 in the year ending 30 September 2020, said consultancy Mediavision. Netflix ...

NENT Q3 net sales up 9% on organic basis as Viaplay gains 97,000 subscribers
Published 22 Oct 2020 12:32 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment (NENT) said third quarter sales were up by 9.1 percent year on year on an organic basis when allowing for ...

Disney+ reaches over 10% of Nordic households in first 2 weeks
Published 06 Oct 2020 11:56 CET | Scandinavia
Approximately 450,000 Swedish households are now paying for a subscription to Disney+, after the streaming service went live in ...

NENT creates new role to make sports a major part of geographic expansion
Published 03 Aug 2020 12:47 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced the appointment of Peter Norrelund as EVP and head of Expansion & Sport with ...

NENT Q2 sales fall 13% but grows Viaplay subscribers, plans Viaplay expansion to 15 more countries
Published 22 Jul 2020 09:55 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) reported a decline in second quarter sales but said the number paying subscribers for its ...

Nearly 1 million Nordic SVoD households could switch provider over next year
Published 04 Jun 2020 13:17 CET | Scandinavia
There are 900,000 Nordic SVoD households currently considering ending their contract in the next twelve months as competition ...

NENT to launch Viaplay in Baltic countries in Q1 2021, including local original productions
Published 20 May 2020 13:28 CET | Estonia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said it will launch its Viaplay video streaming service in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in the ...

NENT announces Icelandic launch for Viaplay in H1 2020
Published 09 Sep 2019 12:31 CET | Iceland
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said it will launch its Viaplay streaming service in Iceland in the first half of 2020, thereby ...





Related Info

NENT signs exclusive deal to make Starzplay available to Viaplay Nordic viewers from December
10 Nov | Scandinavia | News
Iceland's PTA says 70% of households pay for TV or VoD
27 Oct | Iceland | News
Swedish SVoD subscriptions rise 700,000 year on year in Q3 amid stacking, Netflix loses customers
27 Oct | Sweden | News
NENT Q3 net sales up 9% on organic basis as Viaplay gains 97,000 subscribers
22 Oct | Scandinavia | News
Disney+ reaches over 10% of Nordic households in first 2 weeks
6 Oct | Scandinavia | News
NENT creates new role to make sports a major part of geographic expansion
3 Aug | Scandinavia | News
NENT Q2 sales fall 13% but grows Viaplay subscribers, plans Viaplay expansion to 15 more countries
22 Jul | Scandinavia | News
Nearly 1 million Nordic SVoD households could switch provider over next year
4 Jun | Scandinavia | News
NENT to launch Viaplay in Baltic countries in Q1 2021, including local original productions
20 May | Estonia | News
NENT announces Icelandic launch for Viaplay in H1 2020
9 Sep 2019 | Iceland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Nov AfricaCom 2020
09 Nov The StreamTV Show
10 Nov Telco AI Summit Europe
11 Nov Verizon analyst meeting
11 Nov 5G Techritory
12 Nov Ice Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Singtel fiscal Q2
12 Nov Sierra Wireless Q3 2020
12 Nov Kcell Q3 2020
12 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
12 Nov OTE Q3 2020
12 Nov Multichoice interim results
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
12 Nov RTL Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Telstra Investor Day
12 Nov NEC Visionary Week
13 Nov Digi Q3 2020
13 Nov Japan Display fiscal Q2
16 Nov Vodafone fiscal Q2
16 Nov Vodacom interim results
16 Nov iQiyi Q3 2020
16 Nov Baidu Q3 2020
16 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
17 Nov MTS Q3 2020
17 Nov Vantage Towers Capital Markets Day
17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
17 Nov Riverbed Global User Conference
17 Nov GIGAEurope launch event
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now