NENT to launch Viaplay in Netherlands after taking Dutch rights to F1, Bundesliga

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 08:46 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) said it will be launching its Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands in the first quarter of next year. The service will feature exclusive Formula 1 and Bundesliga, as well as Viaplay Originals, international films and services, plus content or childrent. The precise launch date, pricing and packaging of Viaplay in the Netherlands will be announced in due course.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Nordic Entertainment / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
