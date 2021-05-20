Edition: International
Viaplay announces partners, pricing for March launch in Netherlands

Wednesday 8 December 2021 | 11:05 CET | News
Viaplay, the streaming service of Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will launch in the Netherlands on 1 March 2022, with premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, Hollywood films and series, and content for children. The single package will cost EUR 13.99 per month and become available as a direct subscription and through distribution partners such as VodafoneZiggo and KPN. The launch will take Viaplay's footprint to 11 countries, with at least five more markets to follow by the end of 2023.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Apple / KPN / Nordic Entertainment / Sony / VodafoneZiggo
Countries: Netherlands
