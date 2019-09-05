NENT seeks minority partner as it focuses on original scripted drama, plans to sell other ops in H1

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said it will sell off its non-scripted output, branded entertainment and events business and will bring in a minority equity partner for its scripted drama productions as it reorganises NENT Studios. The scripted production and distribution companies at NENT Studios account for approximately 45 percent of total sales and a significant proportion of profits.
NENT Studios comprises 32 companies in seventeen countries. The new organisation will focus on scripted drama serial and film production, as well as distribution. This reflects NENT Group's focus on the growth potential of scripted drama and synergies with its Viaplay streaming service, which premiered 21 original productions in 2019 and which will debut more than 30 in 2020. In the future, Viaplay has the ambition to premiere a minimum of 40 original productions per year.
The new scripted production business will comprise Nordic production companies Brain Academy Nordics, Nice Drama, EPIQ and Monster Scripted; CEE production company Paprika; UK operations including DRG and NENT’s joint venture with FilmNation Entertainment; Brain Academy US; and Los Angeles studio Picturestart. The organisation will focus on developing a comprehensive range new formats and selling existing ones internationally.
NENT Studios' successful non-scripted production, branded entertainment, and events companies primarily work with external clients. They comprise Strix, Baluba, Monster Entertainment, Novemberfilm, Moskito, Rakett, Strong Productions, Production House, Splay One, Playroom, One Big Happy Family, and Grillifilms.
The sales will be conducted in the first half of 2020. NENT Group has appointed ACF as financial adviser to sell its non-scripted production and events companies, and Stella EOC to sell branded entertainment business Splay One, which will be done separately.
