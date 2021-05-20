Edition: International
NENT to tie up with Pluto TV in Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022, phase out Viafree

Monday 29 November 2021 | 12:15 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) announced plans to phase out its Viafree standalone VoD platform in favour of a new partnership with ViacomCBS's streaming service Pluto TV in Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022. They will combine the free, advertising-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with the biggest pan-Nordic AVoD platform, Viafree. NENT will serve as the platform's leading advertising sales partner.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment / Pluto TV / ViacomCBS
Countries: Scandinavia
