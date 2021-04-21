Edition: International
Netflix subscriber growth slows to 4 mln net additions in Q1, sees better H2

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 08:29 CET | News
Netflix reported a sharp slowdown in subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, adding just under 4 million customers compared to a forecast of around 6 million. The company said it suffered from the comparison with a strong Q1 last year when the coronavirus lockdowns first started as well as a weaker content slate for the first half of this year due to Covid-related production delays. While Q2 customer additions are forecast at only 1 million, the company expects growth to pick up in the second half of the year as more new titles come online. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
