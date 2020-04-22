Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix on track to become self-financing as Q4 subscriber growth beats outlook

Wednesday 20 January 2021 | 08:44 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Netflix announced better-than-expected subscriber growth and revenues in the fourth quarter, adding 8.51 million new streaming customers for a total 203.66 million at year-end. Revenues rose 21.5 percent year-on-year to USD 6.64 billion. While the company expects a small slowdown in subscriber growth in Q1, it said the revenue outlook is positive and it aims to reach cash-flow breakeven this year. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix promises at least one new film a week in 2021
Published 13 Jan 2021 17:15 CET | World
Netflix is promising subscribers at least one new film every week in 2021. Its new slate of upcoming original productions ...

Netflix Q3: slower growth due to coronavirus crisis or competition?
Published 22 Oct 2020 12:00 CET | World
Netflix added fewer subscribers than expected in the third quarter. The explanation was the very high growth already in the first ...

Netflix subscriber growth slows to 2.2 mln in Q3, still sees record FY net adds
Published 21 Oct 2020 08:43 CET | World
Netflix reported a sharp slowdown in customer growth in the third quarter, to 2.2 million new subscribers compared to 10.1 ...

Netflix loses content VP Holland, promotes Bajaria to head of global TV
Published 09 Sep 2020 10:23 CET | World
Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland is leaving the company after 18 years. The company has promoted Bela ...

Differentiating on the streaming video market: live TV, ads, features, innovative bundles and a lower price
Published 28 Aug 2020 12:32 CET | World
Competition is increasing on the TV-video market. More and more studios and operators are bypassing the traditional broadcast ...

Netflix adds nearly 16 mln new customers in Q1, double its forecast
Published 22 Apr 2020 08:32 CET | World
Netflix added 15.77 million new subscribers in the first quarter, more than double the 7 million forecast by the company as more ...





Related Info

Netflix promises at least one new film a week in 2021
13 Jan | World | News
Netflix Q3: slower growth due to coronavirus crisis or competition?
22 Oct 2020 | World | Background
Netflix subscriber growth slows to 2.2 mln in Q3, still sees record FY net adds
21 Oct 2020 | World | News
Netflix loses content VP Holland, promotes Bajaria to head of global TV
9 Sep 2020 | World | News
Differentiating on the streaming video market: live TV, ads, features, innovative bundles and a lower price
28 Aug 2020 | World | Background
Netflix adds nearly 16 mln new customers in Q1, double its forecast
22 Apr 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jan Intel Q4 2020
21 Jan Modern Times Group EGM
25 Jan Edgeware EGM
25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
26 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
26 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
26 Jan Verizon Communications Q4 2020
26 Jan Meetup MENA
27 Jan MediaTek Q4 2020
27 Jan AT&T Q4 2020
27 Jan Corning Q4 2020
27 Jan Calix Q4 2020
27 Jan Facebook Q4 2020
27 Jan KPN Q4 2020
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Uptime
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now