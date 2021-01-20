Edition: International
Netflix adds over 8 million subscribers in Q4 but still misses expectations

Friday 21 January 2022 | 09:37 CET | News
Netflix closed a year where it had its biggest show ever in Squid Game, and its two biggest film releases ever, in Red Notice and Don't Look up. The company however just missed its guidance for growth in streaming subscribers, ending the fourth quarter with 221.84 million, compared to its forecast of 222.06 million. For the full year, paid net adds totaled 18 million, from 37 million in 2020, helped by lockdown conditions. Going forward, the company sees a slowdown in new paid additions: it expects to add 2.50 million in the first quarter, after attracting 8.28 million in the fourth quarter

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

