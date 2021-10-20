Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix subscriber growth improves in Q3, sees strong finish to 2021

Wednesday 20 October 2021 | 08:26 CET | News
Netflix reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter, with 4.38 million new streaming subscribers added compared to a forecast for around 3.5 million. Revenues rose 16.3 percent to USD 7.48 billion, and operating profit was 23.5 percent higher than a year ago at USD 1.76 billion. Netflix attributed the growth to an improved content line-up compared to the slow first half of the year and said it expects a strong finish to 2021. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Aantal abonnees Netflix groeit sterker dan verwacht in Q3
Published 20 Oct 2021 07:59 CET | World | Update: 20 Oct 2021 09:34 CET
Netflix is in het derde kwartaal met 4,38 miljoen abonnees gegroeid tot bijna 213,56 miljoen abonnees. Daarmee overtrof Netflix ...

Netflix, Unesco launch competition for African filmmakers
Published 14 Oct 2021 11:35 CET | Africa
Netflix has partnered with Unesco to launch a new short-film competition in sub-Saharan Africa. The competition invites emerging ...

Netflix usage up 22% among over 45-year olds
Published 14 Oct 2021 10:43 CET | World
The traditionally youthful core audience of Netflix is starting to shift as people of all ages are seeking on-demand ...

Netflix acquires gaming firm Night School Studio
Published 29 Sep 2021 09:00 CET | World
Netflix has acquired Night School Studio, a gaming company founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines and best known for its ...

Netflix releases free VR game Eden Unearthed for Oculus Quest
Published 27 Sep 2021 14:56 CET | World
Netflix has released a VR game called Eden Unearthed on App Lab for Oculus Quest users, available now for free, writes online ...

Netflix acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, signs long-term UK studio lease
Published 22 Sep 2021 10:23 CET | World | Update: 22 Sep 2021 13:46 CET
Netflix has signed a new long-term lease agreement at the Longcross Studios in the UK. It has also announced the acquisition of ...

Netflix plans EUR 500 mln investments in DACH region

Published 16 Sep 2021 14:52 CET | Austria
Netflix plans to invest over EUR 500 million to produce 80 series, films and shows in the DACH region, the founder and CEO of the ...

Netflix teams up with Japanese utility company on joint subscription bundle
Published 23 Aug 2021 13:49 CET | Japan
Netflix partnered Tohoku EPCO Frontier, a unit of Japanese regional utility Tohoku Electric Power, to offer a video subscription ...

Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
Published 21 Jul 2021 08:18 CET | World
Netflix added 1.54 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter, a slowdown from previous periods impacted by the ...





Related Info

Aantal abonnees Netflix groeit sterker dan verwacht in Q3
20 Oct | World | News
Netflix, Unesco launch competition for African filmmakers
14 Oct | Africa | News
Netflix usage up 22% among over 45-year olds
14 Oct | World | News
Netflix acquires gaming firm Night School Studio
29 Sep | World | News
Netflix releases free VR game Eden Unearthed for Oculus Quest
27 Sep | World | News
Netflix acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, signs long-term UK studio lease
22 Sep | World | News
Netflix plans EUR 500 mln investments in DACH region
16 Sep | Austria | News
Netflix teams up with Japanese utility company on joint subscription bundle
23 Aug | Japan | News
Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
21 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Arm DevSummit
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Snap Q3
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Digi Q3 2021
21 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2021
22 Oct Doro Q3 results
25 Oct Facebook Q3
25 Oct Calix Q3 2021
25 Oct Dtac Q3 2021
26 Oct F5 Networks fiscal Q4
26 Oct MediaTek Q3
26 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
26 Oct SK hynix Q3
26 Oct Orange group Q3 2021
26 Oct Twitter Q3 2021
26 Oct TIM Brasil Q3 2021
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2021
26 Oct Digital Realty Q3
26 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2021
26 Oct Corning Q3
26 Oct NENT Q3 2021
26 Oct Siminn Q3 2021
26 Oct KPN Q3 2021
26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
26 Oct Samsung Developer Conference
26 Oct FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now