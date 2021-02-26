Edition: International
Netflix launches mobile games for subscribers worldwide

Wednesday 3 November 2021 | 08:28 CET | News
Netflix announced the launch of mobile games for all its subscribers. Five titles will be available to subscribers worldwide to start: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
