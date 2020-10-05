Edition: International
Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2

Wednesday 21 July 2021 | 08:18 CET | News
Netflix added 1.54 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter, a slowdown from previous periods impacted by the coronavirus lockdowns but better than the 1 million net additions forecast by the company. For the third quarter, growth is expected to improve to around 3.5 million new customers, as more new content comes online. The company also confirmed it's expansion into gaming to help drive customer engagement and revenue growth. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
