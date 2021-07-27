Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Netflix begins testing in-app mobile games in Poland

Friday 27 August 2021 | 16:27 CET | News
Netflix has announced it will begin testing mobile games inside its Android application for users in Poland. At launch, paying subscribers will be able to try out two games, "Stranger Things: 1984" and "Stranger Things 3." These titles were previously available on the Apple App Store, Google Play and, in the case of the newer release, on other platforms, including desktop and consoles.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Poland
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Traditional gaming companies look to get a piece of growing mobile games market
Published 12 Aug 2021 16:39 CET | World
Traditional gaming companies are starting to taking a bigger interest in the mobile games market. Not so surprising given the ...

Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
Published 21 Jul 2021 08:18 CET | World
Netflix added 1.54 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter, a slowdown from previous periods impacted by the ...

Netflix hires former EA, Facebook exec to lead expansion into gaming
Published 15 Jul 2021 08:46 CET | World
Netflix is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the ...





Related Info

Traditional gaming companies look to get a piece of growing mobile games market
12 Aug | World | Background
Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
21 Jul | World | News
Netflix hires former EA, Facebook exec to lead expansion into gaming
15 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Aug Veon Q2 2021
30 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2021
30 Aug Big 5G Event
31 Aug Siminn Q2 2021
01 Sep Syn Q2 results
01 Sep Smartone FY results
02 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
02 Sep Broadcom fiscal Q3
02 Sep Ooma fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now