Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Netflix launches free plan in Kenya for Android phones

Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 09:26 CET | News
Netflix announced that it is introducing a free plan in Kenya as the company looks to tap into the growing VoD market in the country. Starting 21 September, the free plan will provide access to much of Netflix's content on Android mobile devices, ad-free and with personalised recommendations and parental controls.   

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Netflix
Countries: Kenya
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix lanceert gratis abonnement in Kenia voor Android-telefoons

Published 21 Sep 2021 13:19 CET | Kenya
Netflix heeft aangekondigd dat het een gratis abonnement introduceert in Kenia, omdat het bedrijf de groeiende VoD-markt in het ...

Netflix teams up with Japanese utility company on joint subscription bundle
Published 23 Aug 2021 13:49 CET | Japan
Netflix partnered Tohoku EPCO Frontier, a unit of Japanese regional utility Tohoku Electric Power, to offer a video subscription ...

Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
Published 21 Jul 2021 08:18 CET | World
Netflix added 1.54 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter, a slowdown from previous periods impacted by the ...

Netflix hires former EA, Facebook exec to lead expansion into gaming
Published 15 Jul 2021 08:46 CET | World
Netflix is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the ...

Netflix to launch USD 3.99 mobile-only plan in sub-Saharan Africa

Published 05 Jul 2021 10:25 CET | Africa
Netflix is set to launch a mobile-only subscription plan across sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report by News24. Netflix had ...

Safaricom launches Baze short-form mobile VoD service
Published 31 May 2021 11:03 CET | Kenya
Kenyan operator Safaricom has introduced Baze, a mobile-first video-on-demand service that offers local and regional short-form ...

Netflix Kenya raises prices after VAT tax charge

Published 10 May 2021 14:34 CET | Kenya
Netflix Kenya's monthly charges have increased after the company included in its billing a value added tax charge, Business Daily ...

Showmax cuts price of standard mobile-only plan in Kenya to KES 300 monthly
Published 23 Apr 2021 10:47 CET | Kenya
Streaming service Showmax has reduced the cost of its mobile-only entertainment plan in Kenya by 20 percent to KES 300 a month ...

Netflix and Africa's Realness Institute set up content development laboratory for writers
Published 19 Nov 2020 09:54 CET | Africa
Netflix is partnering with African filmmaking organisation Realness Institute to create a content development laboratory for ...

Airtel Kenya brings in subscription-free Airtel TV mobile app
Published 07 Aug 2020 12:28 CET | Kenya
Airtel Kenya has announced the launch of its Airtel TV application, offering television service via mobile phone. It will show ...





Related Info

Netflix lanceert gratis abonnement in Kenia voor Android-telefoons
13:19 | Kenya | News
Netflix teams up with Japanese utility company on joint subscription bundle
23 Aug | Japan | News
Netflix forecasts stronger H2 after subscriber growth slows to 1.5 mln in Q2
21 Jul | World | News
Netflix hires former EA, Facebook exec to lead expansion into gaming
15 Jul | World | News
Netflix to launch USD 3.99 mobile-only plan in sub-Saharan Africa
5 Jul | Africa | News
Safaricom launches Baze short-form mobile VoD service
31 May | Kenya | News
Netflix Kenya raises prices after VAT tax charge
10 May | Kenya | News
Showmax cuts price of standard mobile-only plan in Kenya to KES 300 monthly
23 Apr | Kenya | News
Netflix and Africa's Realness Institute set up content development laboratory for writers
19 Nov 2020 | Africa | News
Airtel Kenya brings in subscription-free Airtel TV mobile app
7 Aug 2020 | Kenya | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Sep 5G World 2021
21 Sep Smart Living & Workspaces online Expo & Conference
21 Sep Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q2
22 Sep NENT Capital Markets Day
23 Sep Syn Q4 results
23 Sep Sivers Semiconductors Capital Markets Day
23 Sep Dell Technologies analyst meeting
23 Sep OneWeb Gen2 RFI and Industry Day
24 Sep The Things Conference - Logistics
25 Sep Netflix Tudum event
28 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
28 Sep TD Synnex fiscal Q3
28 Sep TikTok World
28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now