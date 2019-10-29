Edition: International
Netflix usage up 22% among over 45-year olds

Thursday 14 October 2021 | 10:43 CET | News
The traditionally youthful core audience of Netflix is starting to shift as people of all ages are seeking on-demand entertainment, according to the latest data from Ampere. Global monthly usage of Netflix has increased by over 22 percent among the 45-plus group in the past two years, while the same time period saw a growth of just 5 percent among younger consumers.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
