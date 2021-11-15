Edition: International
Netherlands B2B telecom market up slightly to EUR 593 mln in Q3 2021

Friday 7 January 2022 | 08:00 CET | News
The business telecom market in the Netherlands was worth EUR 593 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest edition of Telecompaper's quarterly report Telecom Business Market Insight. Growth in mobile and broadband services just offset the decline in revenues from fixed telephony and data services.

Categories: General
Companies: Delta Fiber / Eurofiber / KPN / Telecompaper / VodafoneZiggo
Countries: Netherlands
Related

ACM ends business broadband regulation, postpones decision on FTTH to Q1
Published 28 Dec 2021 10:37 CET | Netherlands
Dutch regulator ACM has postponed the market analysis for local broadband access, including wholesale access to FTTH networks, to ...

Telecom Business Market Insight 2021-Q3
Published 23 Dec 2021 15:00 CET | Netherlands
In the Telecom Business Market Insight report Telecompaper analyses the Dutch business telecoms market, focusing on quantitative ...

Ziggo, KPN lose home broadband customers in Q3 as T-Mobile, smaller ISPs grow
Published 18 Nov 2021 08:00 CET | Netherlands
Small ISPs led growth on the Dutch broadband market in the third quarter. The two market leaders, KPN and Ziggo, both lost ...

KPN, Vodafone lead growth on Dutch postpaid mobile market in Q3

Published 15 Nov 2021 12:38 CET | Netherlands | Update: 16 Nov 2021 09:39 CET
The Dutch mobile operators showed strong growth in postpaid retail subscribers in the third quarter, according to numbers ...





Related Info

ACM ends business broadband regulation, postpones decision on FTTH to Q1
28 Dec 2021 | Netherlands | News
Telecom Business Market Insight 2021-Q3
23 Dec 2021 | Netherlands | Report
Ziggo, KPN lose home broadband customers in Q3 as T-Mobile, smaller ISPs grow
18 Nov 2021 | Netherlands | News
KPN, Vodafone lead growth on Dutch postpaid mobile market in Q3
15 Nov 2021 | Netherlands | News

