News UK in talks about partnership with BT Sport - report

Tuesday 22 June 2021 | 10:24 CET | News
BT has held talks with Rupert Murdoch's News UK about a potential partnership for its TV arm, reports The Telegraph citing unnamed City sources.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: BT / Dazn / News Corp
Countries: United Kingdom
