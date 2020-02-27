Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

NGMN Alliance to create sustainability benchmark for mobile networks

Tuesday 18 January 2022 | 11:34 CET | News
The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN Alliance) announced plans to create a new 'green' benchmark for mobile networks. The industry standard will be based initially on high-level sustainability indicators, with more detailed assessments to follow. It creates a new way to compare mobile networks, alongside service quality and user experience metrics. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NGMN Alliance gaat duurzaamheidsbenchmark voor mobiele netwerken maken
Published 18 Jan 2022 15:55 CET | World
De Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN Alliance) heeft plannen aangekondigd om een nieuwe 'groene' benchmark voor ...

Airtel, Telia, Google join NGMN Alliance

Published 15 Dec 2021 15:23 CET | World
The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN Alliance) announced that Bharti Airtel, Comba Telecom, Google, IBM and Telia ...

NGMN Alliance issues report on reducing energy in mobile networks
Published 09 Nov 2021 12:31 CET | World
The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance has released a new paper looking at ways to reduce the energy consumption of ...

GSMA urges industry leaders to use smart technology in race to net zero
Published 01 Nov 2021 09:42 CET | World
Mobile industry body GSMA has called on business leaders and policy makers to harness the potential of mobile connectivity and ...

Mobile UK issues report on cutting carbon emissions with 5G
Published 19 Oct 2021 10:38 CET | United Kingdom
The mobile operator industry group Mobile UK has published a report outlining how 5G and wider connectivity can help achieve ...

NTT unveils environment and energy vision, to be carbon-neutral by 2040
Published 14 Oct 2021 09:37 CET | Asia
NTT has formulated a new environment and energy vision called "NTT Green Innovation Toward 2040" . Via this new strategy, the ...

BT Group accelerates net zero targets
Published 20 Sep 2021 10:25 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group is accelerating its net zero targets and launching a new campaign to get the UK talking about climate change. It has ...

NGMN Alliance releases research on mobile network eco footprint
Published 21 Jul 2021 09:06 CET | World
The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) released two new white papers to help telecom operators plan a 'green' ...

Vodafone to use 100% renewable energy in Europe by 1 July
Published 23 Jun 2021 09:17 CET | Europe
Vodafone's entire European operations will be 100 percent powered by electricity from renewable sources from 1 July of this year, ...

Over a third of mobile operators commit to 2050 net zero targets - GSMA
Published 20 Apr 2021 11:34 CET | Europe
Over a third of the mobile industry by revenue has credibly committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, ...

NGMN Alliance launches new Green Futures Network initiative
Published 28 Oct 2020 10:42 CET | World
The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance has announced the new Green Futures Networks initiative to introduce aligned ...

GSMA, ITU agree to science-based target to reduce ICT sector emissions
Published 27 Feb 2020 10:52 CET | World
The GSMA has announced an agreement with the ITU, GeSI (Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative) and SBTi (Science based ...





Related Info

NGMN Alliance gaat duurzaamheidsbenchmark voor mobiele netwerken maken
18 Jan | World | News
Airtel, Telia, Google join NGMN Alliance
15 Dec 2021 | World | News
NGMN Alliance issues report on reducing energy in mobile networks
9 Nov 2021 | World | News
GSMA urges industry leaders to use smart technology in race to net zero
1 Nov 2021 | World | News
Mobile UK issues report on cutting carbon emissions with 5G
19 Oct 2021 | United Kingdom | News
NTT unveils environment and energy vision, to be carbon-neutral by 2040
14 Oct 2021 | Asia | News
BT Group accelerates net zero targets
20 Sep 2021 | United Kingdom | News
NGMN Alliance releases research on mobile network eco footprint
21 Jul 2021 | World | News
Vodafone to use 100% renewable energy in Europe by 1 July
23 Jun 2021 | Europe | News
Over a third of mobile operators commit to 2050 net zero targets - GSMA
20 Apr 2021 | Europe | News
NGMN Alliance launches new Green Futures Network initiative
28 Oct 2020 | World | News
GSMA, ITU agree to science-based target to reduce ICT sector emissions
27 Feb 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
19 Jan Zoom Work Transformation Summit
20 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2021
20 Jan Netflix Q4 2021
25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now