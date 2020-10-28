Edition: International
Wireless

Nokia deploys 5G radio, core and fixed network equipment on Vodacom South Africa network

Wednesday 28 October 2020
Nokia has announced that it is deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network equipment on Vodacom South Africa's network. Vodacom is using Nokia's 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks, as well as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband products. Nokia is supplying its AirScale, Fastmile and Subscriber Data Management (SDM) / Home Subscriber Server (HSS) products to Vodacom. 

Nokia's AirScale radio network product portfolio will enable Vodacom to deploy 5G services in several spectrum bands, including the new 3500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 700/800 MHz bands to be auctioned by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) before the end of March 2021. It will help to manage the increased demand for data services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 5G network roll-out is in line with South Africa's broadband policy of building infrastructure by 2030 for an inclusive knowledge economy which supports the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). Vodacom will also use Nokia's FastMile 5G gateway to offer FWA broadband services in areas not currently served by a fibre network. The system is easy for subscribers to install, delivering fibre-like speeds to homes using Wi-Fi to connect devices.

Vodacom is also using Nokia's mesh Wi-Fi solution system, which improves service by creating a smooth coverage area while reducing the time and complexity required to install and manage the WiFi network. Nokia's cloud-based SDM software and HSS will be rolled out to securely manage subscriber data and services in a centralised hub. 

Vodacom South Africa will also use Nokia's NetAct network management system, which is cloud-agnostic and meets customer demand for software-only delivery. It can be deployed on the same data centre platforms as existing IT and network systems for increased agility and lower operational costs.
 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia / Vodacom South Africa
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

