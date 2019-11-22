Nokia supplies equipment for Deutsche Telekom's 5G IP network

Nokia said it has expanded a partnership agreement with Deutsche Telekom to build the 5G IP network, providing its 7750 Service Router (SR) platform to expand the capacity of Telekom's edge/core routing network and upgrade the network for 5G and ultra broadband access demands. Deutsche Telekom has consolidated network layers through the integration of IP aggregation and edge/BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) functions into one converged layer. Nokia has already started to upgrade Telekom's existing IP network in Greece and will roll out the service router platform in Hungary in Q4 this year.
The 7750 SR-7s router supports edge, gateway and core functions for residential, mobile and enterprise services of providers. It also supports 5G IP transport with automated slicing across IP and optical transport layers with end-to-end management of network resources. This simplifies operations for providers, which can create network slices with different performance, quality and routing capabilities according to specific demand from subscribers. The router is equipped with programmable FP4 network processing silicon.
