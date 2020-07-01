Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Norlys plans to enter Danish mobile market via alliance or acquisition

Wednesday 1 July 2020 | 09:41 CET | News

Danish fibre operator Norlys, formed in 2019 by the merger of Eniig and SE/Stofa, has announced its intention to expand into the mobile communications market in order to be able to offer a comprehensive service. Its board has authorised it to enter talks with Denmark's largest mobile operators with a view to an alliance or acquisition. It has not yet committed itself to any one particular partner or operating model

Norlys operates a fibre network covering most of Jutland and accessible to approximately 630,000 homes. CEO Niels Duedahl said Norlys has 100 years' experience behind it of establishing and running infrastructure, making an expansion into mobile services a natural step.

The new project will be led by Ulf Lund, previously head of Norlys' Boxer television distribution arm. Lund said that if the mobile project succeeds, Norlys customers will be able to get all their internet services from Norlys and receive the best possible mobile coverage at the same time, even in outlying areas. He added that 5G will be dependent on fibre infrastructure.

Norlys said it has not yet committed itself to any one particular partner or operating model, and is open to listening to potential partners' wishes and needs. Lund said Norlys may operate on a mobile network it does not own, or on one that it partly or fully owns. The aims are to provide value to customers, he said, and to strengthen its position on the market significantly.

Norlys expects to start talks after the summer holidays but will start by setting up a dedicated organisation. Lund said his team will include Lars Bo Jensen, long-standing strategy and M&A director at Norlys.

Norlys owns the N1, Stofa and Boxer brands. Its headquarters are in Silkeborg and it has locations in places including Aarhus, Aalborg, Sonderborg, Esbjerg and Copenhagen. As well as the 630,000 residences with access to its fibre, it also covers an area with more than 1 million addresses with internet access, and 750,000 TV and internet customers. Its annual revenue is around DKK 10 billion, its EBITDA DKK 2 billion, and annual investment approximately DKK 2 billion.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: 3 Denmark / Boxer / Norlys / Stofa / Telenor Denmark / Telia Denmark
Countries: Denmark
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Norlys to announce new project before summer holidays, changes Boxer management
Published 17 Jun 2020 11:55 CET | Denmark
Danish operator Norlys, formed in 2019 by the merger of  Eniig and SE/Stofa, has announced a new project for the group and a ...

Telenor Denmark signs wholesale access deal with Norlys for southern Jutland
Published 02 Jun 2020 12:01 CET | Denmark
Danish operator Norlys has announced a new contract giving Telenor Denmark access to the fibre network in what used to be SE's ...

Altibox Denmark to enter southern Jutland market via Norlys network towards year-end
Published 26 May 2020 12:36 CET | Denmark
Danish operator Norlys said it has extended access to its network for ISP and television services provider Altibox. It had begun ...

3 Denmark says virus causes surge in demand for fixed wireless service, cuts enterprise bundle tie-in period
Published 03 Apr 2020 11:47 CET | Denmark
Mobile operator 3 Denmark said sales of its 'Internet to the Home' product have risen by 230 percent since the middle of March ...

Telia and Telenor to start phasing out 3G in Denmark in April 2021
Published 16 Mar 2020 14:00 CET | Denmark
Telenor Denmark and Telia Denmark said they will gradually phase out 3G services from their common Danish mobile network starting ...

Denmark could get 6G by 2030, smaller telecoms operators may move to wholesale-only model
Published 30 Jan 2020 12:17 CET | Denmark
Denmark could start getting 6G connectivity in 2030, according to a report by Germanys WIK-Consult for the Danish Energy ...





Related Info

Norlys to announce new project before summer holidays, changes Boxer management
17 Jun | Denmark | News
Telenor Denmark signs wholesale access deal with Norlys for southern Jutland
2 Jun | Denmark | News
Altibox Denmark to enter southern Jutland market via Norlys network towards year-end
26 May | Denmark | News
3 Denmark says virus causes surge in demand for fixed wireless service, cuts enterprise bundle tie-in period
3 Apr | Denmark | News
Telia and Telenor to start phasing out 3G in Denmark in April 2021
16 Mar | Denmark | News
Denmark could get 6G by 2030, smaller telecoms operators may move to wholesale-only model
30 Jan | Denmark | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now