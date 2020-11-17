3 Denmark to start 5G in Copenhagen in December, expects nationwide coverage by mid-2022

Mobile operator 3 Denmark said it will start phasing in 5G in parts of Copenhagen in December before expanding the new standard of network nationwide, with completion due by summer 2022. It said it particularly looks forward to offering wireless "fibre" via 5G.
The operator said it will initially supply 5G service at up to 250 Mbps. In March, the Energy Authority is expected to hold a 3.5 GHz spectrum auction, enabling the evolution of 5G and eventual provision of gigabit service.
By summer 2021, 3 Denmark expects to have deployed 5G on one third of its network, meaning most of Zealand, the upper part of southern Jutland, and parts of Eastern Jutland. At that time, the operator will instal the first of its equipment able t supply 5G on the 3.5 GHz band, enabling it to offer "wireless fibre".
By the turn of 2021 to 2022, 3 Denmark will have 5G installed on 75 percent of its network, namely most of Zealand, Southern Jutland, Eastern Jutland, and Funen.
