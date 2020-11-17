Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

3 Denmark to start 5G in Copenhagen in December, expects nationwide coverage by mid-2022

Tuesday 17 November 2020 | 12:42 CET | News

Mobile operator 3 Denmark said it will start phasing in 5G in parts of Copenhagen in December before expanding the new standard of network nationwide, with completion due by summer 2022. It said it particularly looks forward to offering wireless "fibre" via 5G.

The operator said it will initially supply 5G service at up to 250 Mbps. In March, the Energy Authority is expected to hold a 3.5 GHz spectrum auction, enabling the evolution of 5G and eventual provision of gigabit service.

By summer 2021, 3 Denmark expects to have deployed 5G on one third of its network, meaning most of Zealand, the upper part of southern Jutland, and parts of Eastern Jutland. At that time, the operator will instal the first of its equipment able t supply 5G on the 3.5 GHz band, enabling it to offer "wireless fibre".

By the turn of 2021 to 2022, 3 Denmark will have 5G installed on 75 percent of its network, namely most of Zealand, Southern Jutland, Eastern Jutland, and Funen.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Denmark
Countries: Denmark
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

3 Denmark finds widespread public misunderstanding about 5G and its everyday applications
Published 29 Oct 2020 13:15 CET | Denmark
Mobile operator 3 Denmark said that more than half of Danes do not know what 5G stands for and three quarters of them do not ...

Ericsson says rapid deployment helped TDC beat 5G commercial roll-out schedule
Published 07 Sep 2020 13:47 CET | Denmark
Equipment vendor Ericsson said rapid deployment by its field professionals enabled Danish operator TDC to beat its nationwide 5G ...

Telia and Telenor to launch joint 5G network at end-September
Published 04 Sep 2020 13:47 CET | Denmark
Telia and Telenor will begin launching their Danish 5G service at the end of September following pilots that have been running ...

Danish Energy Authority still expects another 5G auction before year-end
Published 25 Aug 2020 12:33 CET | Denmark
The Danish Energy Authority said it still expects to hold its next frequency auction before the end of 2020. It said the recent ...

3 Denmark plans commercial 5G launch by end-2020, runs tests in Roskilde and Amager
Published 19 Aug 2020 12:04 CET | Denmark
3 Denmark said it will start offering 5G services commercially on the 700 MHz and 1,800 MHz bands at the end of 2020. It has ...

Norlys plans to enter Danish mobile market via alliance or acquisition
Published 01 Jul 2020 09:41 CET | Denmark
Danish fibre operator Norlys, formed in 2019 by the merger of Eniig and SE/Stofa, has announced its intention to expand into the ...

3 Denmark to set up over 200 more masts in 2020 as it switches off 3G, prepares for 5G
Published 31 Jan 2020 12:36 CET | Denmark
Mobile operator 3 Denmark said that it will instal more than 200 new masts nationwide in 2020, welcome the advent of 5G, and ...





Related Info

3 Denmark finds widespread public misunderstanding about 5G and its everyday applications
29 Oct | Denmark | News
Ericsson says rapid deployment helped TDC beat 5G commercial roll-out schedule
7 Sep | Denmark | News
Telia and Telenor to launch joint 5G network at end-September
4 Sep | Denmark | News
Danish Energy Authority still expects another 5G auction before year-end
25 Aug | Denmark | News
3 Denmark plans commercial 5G launch by end-2020, runs tests in Roskilde and Amager
19 Aug | Denmark | News
Norlys plans to enter Danish mobile market via alliance or acquisition
1 Jul | Denmark | News
3 Denmark to set up over 200 more masts in 2020 as it switches off 3G, prepares for 5G
31 Jan | Denmark | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
18 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
18 Nov F5 Networks fiscal Q4
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
19 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2020
19 Nov Altice Europe Q3 2020
19 Nov McAfee Q3 2020
19 Nov Ooma Q3 2020
20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now