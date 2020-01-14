Edition: International
Norwegian Data Protection Authority cuts Grindr fine after hearing more arguments

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 09:47 CET | News
The Norwegian Consumer Council said that the national Data Protection Authority has reduced the fine imposed on dating app Grindr for sharing personal data without a legal basis from NOK 100 million to NOK 65 million. This follows the Consumer Council's 2020 complaint that Grindr collected and shared sensitive personal user data with several commercial third parties, who reserved the rights to pass on details to potentially thousands more companies for surveillance-based advertising.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Norway
