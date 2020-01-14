Edition: International
Norwegian data protection body fines Grindr NOK 100 mln for GDPR breach

Tuesday 26 January 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
The Norwegian Data Protection Authority has issued advance notification of a NOK 100 million fine to dating application Grindr, after a legal complaint from the Norwegian Consumer Council. The fine is 10 percent of Grindr's global annual revenue. Grindr has until 15 February to submit comments on the decision to uphold the complaint for breaches of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Norway / World
