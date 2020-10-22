Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Nos and Vodafone to share mobile network in Portugal

Thursday 22 October 2020 | 15:29 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Nos said that it and Vodafone Portugal have signed agreements to share mobile network infrastructure and equipment throughout Portugal. The agreement covers passive infrastructure such as towers and masts, and the active mobile network including antennas, amplifiers and other equipment.

The arrangements relate to assets currently owned or to be owned in the future by Nos and Vodafone and to existing 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. The addition of 5G "will be dependent on each operator's independent decision as to whether or not to implement this technology". However, network sharing will have no impact on competition between the two operators.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nos / Vodafone Portugal
Countries: Portugal
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Portuguese 5G auction rules to be published within days
Published 20 Oct 2020 14:58 CET | Portugal
Portugal's Deputy Secretary of State for Communications, Hugo Santos Mendes, warned at an Anacom event that the 5G auction ...

Vodafone Portugal separates 3,400 antennas from company
Published 26 Aug 2020 16:45 CET | Portugal
Vodafone Portugal has transferred 3,400 antennas, among other assets, to Vodafone Towers Portugal, a new company that will be ...

Vodafone and Nos start talks on mobile infrastructure sharing partnership
Published 05 Feb 2020 11:26 CET | Portugal
Vodafone Portugal and Nos have signed a letter of intent with a view to concluding a nationwide mobile asset sharing agreement. ...

Portugal to encourage operators to share 5G infrastructure
Published 10 Jan 2020 16:55 CET | Portugal
Portugal will have one 5G auction with the largest amount of spectrum available, Anacom president, Joao Cadete do Matos, told ...





Related Info

Portuguese 5G auction rules to be published within days
20 Oct | Portugal | News
Vodafone Portugal separates 3,400 antennas from company
26 Aug | Portugal | News
Vodafone and Nos start talks on mobile infrastructure sharing partnership
5 Feb | Portugal | News
Portugal to encourage operators to share 5G infrastructure
10 Jan | Portugal | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2020
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
26 Oct Harmonic Q3 2020
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
26 Oct Twilio Q3 2020
26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telefonica Q3 2020
29 Oct Digital Realty Q3 2020
29 Oct HKBN FY results
29 Oct NTT Docomo fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now