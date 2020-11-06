Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nos Q3 telecom revenues down 1% to EUR 342 million, total RGUs up 3%

Friday 6 November 2020 | 15:26 CET | News

Portuguese operator Nos reported a 1.4 percent annual drop in telecom revenues during Q3 to EUR 341.7 million and EBITDA declined by 1.0 percent to EUR 155.5 million, giving an EBITDA margin of 45.4 percent (+0.2%). Telco capex dropped 11.2 percent to EUR 79.4 million, resulting in operating cashflow (EBITDA-capex) down 21.9 percent to EUR 62.8 million.

Total RGUs reached 9.88 million, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, of which 1.65 million were for pay-TV (+1.5%), 967,600 were convergent customers (+5.8%) and 4.97 million were mobile lines (+3.4%). Homes passed reached 4.79 million (+4.9%), of which FTTH accounted for 37.8 percent (+7.2%).


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nos
Countries: Portugal
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nos sues Anacom for EUR 42 million in damages over Dense Air spectrum
Published 02 Nov 2020 12:21 CET | Portugal
Portuguese operator Nos is claiming EUR 42 million in compensation from Anacom for the failure of the regulator to recover the ...

Nos starts online sale with discounts on devices and packages
Published 26 Oct 2020 10:01 CET | Portugal
Portuguese operator Nos has launched a special offer, valid until 26 October, with the goal of promoting e-commerce, offering ...

Nos and Vodafone to share mobile network in Portugal
Published 22 Oct 2020 15:29 CET | Portugal
Nos said that it and Vodafone Portugal have signed agreements to share mobile network infrastructure and equipment throughout ...

Nos launches hybrid cloud system with AWS Outpost
Published 22 Oct 2020 15:24 CET | Portugal
Nos has launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outpost, a system with high data processing capacity and hosted in Portugal. It ...





Related Info

Nos sues Anacom for EUR 42 million in damages over Dense Air spectrum
2 Nov | Portugal | News
Nos starts online sale with discounts on devices and packages
26 Oct | Portugal | News
Nos and Vodafone to share mobile network in Portugal
22 Oct | Portugal | News
Nos launches hybrid cloud system with AWS Outpost
22 Oct | Portugal | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Nov TDC Q3 2020
06 Nov Freenet Q3 2020
06 Nov Shenandoah Telecommunications Q3 2020
06 Nov TDS, US Cellular Q3 2020
06 Nov Dish Network Q3 2020
09 Nov Boingo Q3 2020
09 Nov Gogo Q3 2020
09 Nov Synchronoss Technologies Q3 2020
09 Nov Ringcentral Q3 2020
09 Nov Sunrise EGM
09 Nov A10 Transcend Virtual Event
09 Nov AfricaCom 2020
09 Nov The StreamTV Show
10 Nov United Internet Q3 2020
10 Nov Fubo Q3 2020
10 Nov TIM Q3 2020
10 Nov Radcom Q3 2020
10 Nov Telkom interim results
10 Nov Ericsson Capital Markets Day
10 Nov NENT Group Capital Markets Day
10 Nov Nokia Real Talk 2020 virtual event
10 Nov Telco AI Summit Europe
11 Nov 5G Techritory
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
12 Nov RTL Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Ice Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Singtel fiscal Q2
12 Nov OTE Q3 2020
12 Nov Telstra Investor Day
12 Nov NEC Visionary Week
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now