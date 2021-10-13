Edition: International
Nothing raises further USD 50 mln, to partner with Qualcomm

Wednesday 13 October 2021 | 12:19 CET | News
UK-based consumer technology company Nothing, on Wednesday said it has raised a further USD 50 million in funding and will be cooperating with Qualcomm on future products. The company set up by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei recently released its first product, a USD 99 transparent earbud with noise cancellation called Ear and announced that over 100,000 units have been shipped in the first two months.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nothing / Qualcomm
Countries: United Kingdom / World
