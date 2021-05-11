Edition: International
Nothing to launch Ear 1 wireless earphones in June

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 12:50 CET | News
Nothing, the new start-up by OnePlus's founder Carl Pei, has confirmed its first product will launch 01 June. The wireless earbuds carry the name Ear 1.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nothing / OnePlus
Countries: World
