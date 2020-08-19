Edition: International
NTT expands data centre coverage in India, UK, Japan, US, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 09:02 CET | News

NTT has announced that its Global Data Centers division is expanding its worldwide co-location data centre platform with new facilities across key markets. NTT currently operates a platform with over 500,000 square meters of colocation space across 160 data centres located in more than 20 countries and regions. NTT’s Global Data Centers division will soon launch new data centre capability in India, the UK, Japan, the US, Germany, Malaysia and Indonesia. 

According to NTT, when fully complete, these data centres will provide over 400MW of IT load across these markets. NTT will go live with its new Mumbai 7 Data Center by the third quarter of this year, in its Chandivali campus. The Mumbai 7 Data Center will offer 25 MW of IT load. The Mumbai 7 Data Center will be the third in the Chandivali campus, totaling 61 MW of IT load and is connected by fibre from all four sides. 

NTT’s new London 1 Data Center is scheduled to open during the third quarter. The London 1 Data Center is capable of 64 MW at full buildout, with 8 MW available at the facility’s opening. This facility will interconnect with NTT’s five existing data centres around London to deliver over 100MW of IT load when fully completed. 

For NTT’s coverage in Japan, NTT Communications will complete a new data centre that will also be operational in this year’s third quarter.

NTT is pre-leasing space now at its first data centre campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In the third quarter, the first 6 MW at the Hillsboro 1 Data Center is coming online as part of an existing building. NTT’s 47-acre Hillsboro campus will eventually hold five data centres totaling 144 MW and will be directly connected to the fibre ring which serves as a cross connect for several trans-Pacific submarine cables between the US and Asian markets. In Ashburn, Virginia, NTT is constructing its fifth data centre. The 2-story Ashburn 5 Data Center will offer 32 MW, with 8 MW ready in this year’s third quarter. This will bring NTT’s total Ashburn footprint to 108 MW over its five buildings.

NTT has also completed the shell of its second building within the Munich 2 Data Center campus. The new building is scheduled to go online in the fourth quarter of this year and once completed the campus will provide 14 MW of IT load for clients. 

NTT is building its fifth data centre at its Cyberjaya campus, which is 30 km away from the center of Kuala Lumpur. The new Cyberjaya 5 Data Center with 5.6 MW of critical IT load will come online in the fourth quarter of 2020, and is designed to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprises.

NTT is pre-leasing now for the new Chicago data centre campus located on a 19-acre site. A pair of two-story 36 MW buildings will total 72 MW of scalable critical IT load at full buildout. The first building, the Chicago 1 Data Center, will bring 6 MW online in the first quarter of 2021.

NTT’s new campus in Bekasi, Indonesia is capable of 45 MW of critical IT load once fully developed. The new campus, to be known as the Indonesia Jakarta 3 Data Center, is expected to open in the first half of 2021.

NTT also reports that, in the next year it plans to develop new data centres in Johannesburg, Silicon Valley, Madrid, and Phoenix, as well as building additional capacity in Mumbai, London, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin and Frankfurt.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: NTT Communications
Countries: World
