Wireless

O2 Czechia complains to European Commission over 5G auction terms

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 11:07 CET | News

O2 Czech Republic has submitted a complaint to the European Commission over the proposed conditions for the auction of the 700 MHz and 3,400–3,600 MHz spectrum bands for 5G, reports news agency CTK. 

The conditions of the auction have already been revised twice by the regulator, and consultations on the third version are open until 07 August.

The CTU said that it doesn't plan to comment on the complaint before the consultation is completed. The regulator added that it has not yet been officially informed of the complaint and cannot therefore comment on it at present. 

According to O2 Czech Republic, the conditions of the auction conflict with the national and European legislation. The main concern is the obligation to provide national roaming, also to companies that have already acquired auctioned frequencies in the 3.7 GHz band. According to O2, this obligation should apply only to the newly issued spectrum in the 700 MHz band and should not be longer than five years.

O2 Czech Republic further disputes the national roaming price, which is to be determined using a cost model and not a commercial agreement between the two parties. Furthermore, the operator wants to increase the spectrum limit in the 3.5 GHz band from the current 60 MHz to at least 80 MHz. O2 Czech Republic also disagrees with the proposed procedure of the auction.

O2 also plans to submit an appeal on conditions of the auction to a court in the country, reports CTK citing Lucie Jungmannova, a spokeswoman of O2 Czech Republic. 

The CTU expects to complete the auction this summer.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: European Commission / O2 Czech Republic
Countries: Czech Republic
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

