Oman Broadband signs deal to use electricity firm Nama Group's fibre-optic network

Oman Broadband Company (OBC) has signed an agreement with Nama Group, formerly The Electricity Holding Company, allowing OBC to utilise Nama's nationwide fibre-optic infrastructure, which extends around 74,000 kilometres across the length and breadth of the country.
This follows engagements involving the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), OBC and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA). The deal lets OBC use Nama's fibre optic infrastructure including all infrastructure assets, taking into consideration all operational and commercial inputs for both organisations.
Through the partnership, OBC will access Nama Group's electricity network to expand its customer base. The project will be implemented with high levels of safety and sustainable accuracy, to ensure that the electricity network and its customers are not harmed, it stressed.
