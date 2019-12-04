Open Fiber and Orange Business Services launch Italian FTTH partnership

Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber has announced a strategic partnership agreement to enable Orange Business Services (OBS), the global business services arm of France’s Orange, to officially enter the Italian market. Under the terms of the deal, OBS will rely on Open Fiber’s gigabit FTTH network, the third largest in Europe (behind Telefonica and Orange), to deliver advanced digital services to Italian business customers via the activation of a network-to-network interface (NNI).
Open Fiber said OBS customers will be able to use its network to access the internet at symmetric (upload and download) speeds of up to 100Gbps with minimal latency and the highest security standards. Orange intends to deliver advanced digital applications, including cloud, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and data management services to both business and public administration customers throughout the country.
The companies have already started exploring Smart City offers with a view to promoting better management of municipal needs and offering citizens a higher quality of life. They are planning to combine Orange’s advanced applications experience as a digital transformer with the reliability Open Fiber’s extensive infrastructure to connect street lights, traffic lights, parking lots and CCTV cameras in order to collect and analyse data on population density and air quality, among other metrics, with the ultimate aim of improving the daily living conditions of the local population, they said.
Open Fiber, a 50-50 joint venture between Italian utility giant Enel and state lender CDP, had a footprint of over 8 million homes and businesses throughout Italy at the end of 2019 and is aiming to bring FTTH to another 11 million in 271 Italian cities and over 7,000 smaller localities by 2022.
