Open Fiber confirms Rossetti as CEO, Marinali as chairman

Monday 6 December 2021 | 09:08 CET | News
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber has announced the appointment of current general manager Mario Rossetti as its new CEO, replacing interim chief executive Francesca Romana Napolitano, and Barbara Marinali as new chairman, replacing Franco Bassanini. The appointments confirm earlier reports and arrive upon completion of the purchase of Enel's share in Open Fiber by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie Asset Management.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber
Countries: Italy
Related

TIM selects advisors for KKR takeover bid

Published 07 Dec 2021 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that Goldman Sachs and LionTree have been selected to advise the operator on the non-binding ...

Telecom Italia CEO resigns following KKR takeover bid, TIM Brasil CEO named general manager
Published 29 Nov 2021 08:39 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced the resignation of its CEO Luigi Gubitosi following a board meeting held to discuss the EUR 10.8 ...

Open Fiber to name Rossetti as CEO, chairman Bassanini to step down - report
Published 26 Nov 2021 11:25 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber is set to appoint current general manager Mario Rossetti as its new CEO, with chairman ...

Govt focused on protecting TIM jobs, technology and infrastructure - PM
Published 26 Nov 2021 08:42 CET | Italy
The Italian government is above all else focused on safeguarding jobs, technology and the network infrastructure at Telecom ...

KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
Published 22 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | Italy | Update: 22 Nov 2021 10:46 CET
US investment fund KKR has offered EUR 10.8 billion in total to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private in an approach it describes as ...

Italy to invest EUR 2 bln in upgrading infra for 5G
Published 16 Nov 2021 14:32 CET | Italy
The Italian government is planning to invest at least EUR 2 billion to extend and upgrade the country's 5G networks by 2026, ...

Open Fiber close to 13 mln connected homes, 8 mln in cities
Published 14 Oct 2021 08:46 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber has managed to connect a total of 12.7 million premises to its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) ...

Enel finalises deals with Macquarie, CDP for EUR 2.65 bln Open Fiber stake sale

Published 06 Aug 2021 08:19 CET | Italy
Italian energy group Enel said that it has signed two contracts for the disposal of its entire stake in Open Fiber, for a ...

Italy to spend a quarter of EUR 200 bln EU funds on 'digital innovation'
Published 27 Apr 2021 10:11 CET | Italy
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has presented details of a EUR 235 billion economic recovery plan to parliament, confirming ...





