Wireless

Oppo releases Reno3 and 'thinnest 5G smartphone' Reno3 Pro

Monday 30 December 2019 | 11:20 CET | News

Oppo has released its first dual-mode 5G smartphone series, the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro, its third Reno generation. The devices sport new features such as stronger signal capacity, a longer battery life and heat dissipation, but are especially aimed at video aficionados, with Ultra Steady 2.0 helping users capture steady videos both indoors and out. 

The Reno3 Pro 8ZGB+128 GB edition costs CNY 999 (about USD 572), and the Reno3 8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 833 (USD 485). Both devices will be available from 31 December in China, with the rest of the world to follow in the new year. 

Both phones come with dual-mode 5G and Wi-Fi and support SA/NSA dual networking. The dual-channel Oppo app store has a maximum download speed of 160 Mbps. The phones are also equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G platform for speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps up and down. To ensure the stronger and more stable signal, the phones come with a 360-degree surrounded antenna design, with over 10 antennas arranged along the outer frame. This means that people playing a game or holding the phone vertically to chat will get the same stable speed, the company. 

Reno3 Pro is 'thinnest 5G smartphone'

The phone has a 6.5 inch OLED flexible screen and uses a new ultra-thin light-sensitive fingerprint module of 0.266 mm. It has a body thickness of 7.7 mm and weighs 171 g, creating the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone, the company said. 

The ensure its longer battery life, the Reno3 Pro has a tailor-made 5G intelligent dispatch system (Smart 5G), with algorithms to control the power consumption of different applications. The phone has a 4025mAH battery, supporting VOOC flash charge 4.0. 

To cool itself, the smartphone uses a multi-layer 3D liquid-cooled heat dissipation system. The screen is covered with a layer of copper foil and two layers of graphite sheets to dissipate heat from the screen and motherboard. The body is equipped with a VC(Vapor Chamber), which conducts the heat generated by the processor to the VC for rapid cooling through a heat-conducting gel. The middle of the body is also covered with multi-layer graphite sheets, suitable for different heat sources for cooling. The 3D liquid-cooling heat dissipation system controls the temperature of smartphone, so it will not be hot to hold. 

The phone sports four back cameras: a 48 million main one, a 13 million telephone lens, an 8 million ultra-wide angle camera and a 2 million black-and-white style camera. The main camera uses a Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, with imaging effects enhanced with image algorithms. The 13 million telephoto lens achieves 5 times hybrid optical zoom by switching with the main camera and wide-angle lens zoom. The smartphone also supports AI ultra-clear night scene mode for night shoots. 

In terms of memory, the phone has 120 GB worth of RAM and 256 GB ROM. It uses the ColorOS 7 software with a “borderless” aesthetic for reduced color saturation and a comfortable feel for the eye. 

The phone is available in Sunrise Impression, Starry Blue, Moonlight Black and Misty White. There is also, in partnership with Pantone, the Reno3 Pro 5G Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Edition. 

Reno3 

The Reno3 will come in the same colours. It uses dual-mode 5 chip MTK Teana 1000L, supporting SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, and also comes with a 4025mAH battery and Ultra Steady 2.0. The phone has an IMX686 sensor and a 64 MB main camera, plus a 32 MP front camera for successful selfies, even in the dark. 

Oppo also put out Enco Free headphones, with Bluetooth low-latency dual-pass technology and smart speakers with AI call noise reduction.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oppo / Qualcomm / Sony
Countries: China / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

