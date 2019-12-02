Edition: International
Orange acquires majority stake in Telekom Romania's fixed unit

Monday 9 November 2020 | 10:14 CET | News

Orange Romania said it signed the agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Telekom Romania's fixed division from Greece' OTE. The transaction includes the 54 percent stake held by OTE and the subscribers of the fixed-mobile converged services. The remaining 46 percent is held by the Romanian state. 

OTE will retain ownership of Telekom Romania's mobile division. OTE said the sale is not expected to have a material impact on its free cash flow outlook or its debt position. The company has been working on a sale of the Romanian business since at least last year. 

Orange said it agreed to pay EUR 268 million for the majority stake in the fixed business, on a debt- and cash-free basis. The entire company is valued at EUR 497 million.

Orange is already the largest mobile operator in Romania, with EUR 1.1 billion in sales last year. The deal takes the mobile operator into the fixed market, with the aim to become the preferred choice of customers for convergent services on the Romanian market, both for the consumer and business segment, Orange said. The transaction will also generate significant synergies, which will result from the combined sale of services to existing customers, as well as the optimisation of the network, including economies of scale and scope. 

Telekom is Romania’s second largest player in fixed telecoms with revenues of EUR 622 million in 2019. Through its own network infrastructure, TKR provides fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV services to 5 million customers and its approximately 90,000-km fibre network connects some 3 million households. It also provides fixed-mobile convergent services to around 881,000 subscribers through a MVNO contract with Telekom Romania Mobile. These customers will migrate to Orange Romania’s network following completion of the transaction.

The transaction's closure is subject to usual preconditions, in particular approval by the European Commission and other competent authorities. The deal is expected to be completed in H2 2021. Both companies will continue to operate independently until the deal's approval and completion.


Categories: General
Companies: European Commission / Orange Romania / OTE / Telekom Romania
Countries: Romania
Related

Orange koopt meerderheidsbelang in vastelijns-onderdeel Telekom Romania
Published 10 Nov 2020 08:18 CET | Romania
Orange Romania heeft een overeenkomst getekend voor de aankoop van een meerderheidsbelang in de vaste divisie van Telekom ...

TP Notes: Orange Romania becomes FMC player with Telekom takeover as DT prepares exit
Published 09 Nov 2020 16:55 CET | Romania
What we know: Deutsche Telekom has been in discussions for at least a year on selling the Romanian business, with talks ...

Telekom Romania promotes Pekovic to CEO
Published 09 Nov 2020 11:42 CET | Romania
Telekom Romania promoted CTO and CIO Vladan Pekovic to CEO, effective 9 November. Pekovic replaced Miroslav Majoros, who is ...

OTE declines comment on reported deal to sell Telekom Romania to Orange
Published 20 Aug 2020 14:35 CET | Romania
OTE said it doesn't want to comment on the recent press reports that Orange has signed an agreement with the Romanian Ministry of ...

Orange Romania enters deal with Romanian state to buy Telekom Romania's fixed unit - report
Published 17 Aug 2020 13:29 CET | Romania
Orange Romania entered an agreement in principle with Romania's Ministry of Transport and Communications to take over Telekom ...

Telekom Romania revenues down 1% to EUR 229 mln in Q2
Published 06 Aug 2020 15:27 CET | Romania
Continuing strong broadband performance from the company's higher-speed offerings and pricing initiatives was offset by pressure ...

Deutsche Telekom mulls selling Telekom Romania to single entity - report
Published 21 Apr 2020 08:34 CET | Romania
Deutsche Telekom would actively explore the possibility of selling its operations in Romania to entities other than Orange ...

DeTe may agree Romania sale without waiting for state's consent - report
Published 10 Mar 2020 14:53 CET | Romania
Deutsche Telekom is considering signing agreements with Orange and Digi respectively for the sale of majority stakes in its fixed ...

DeTe's head for Europe Gopalan meets again with Romania's PM Orban
Published 15 Jan 2020 15:36 CET | Romania
Deutsche Telekom's head for Europe, Srini Gopalan, met again with Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to continue talking ...

DeTe continues negotations over Telekom sale to Orange, RCS&RDS
Published 31 Dec 2019 09:48 CET | Romania
Deutsche Telekom, owner of the Telekom Romania group, did not stop its negotiations with the French from Orange and the Romanians ...

Romania government changes representatives on Telekom Romania board
Published 19 Dec 2019 13:16 CET | Romania
Romania's new government changed three of its four representatives in the board of Telekom Romania, writes local paper Ziarul ...

Romania's Prime Minister meets with Orange representatives
Published 18 Dec 2019 10:10 CET | Romania
Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will meet on 18 December with a delegation of Orange representatives to talk about Telekom ...

DT meets Romanian PM to discuss sale plans
Published 05 Dec 2019 09:44 CET | Romania
Srini Gopalan, a member of the Deutsche Telekom board responsible for the group's European operations, met on 4 December with ...

Telekom Romania extends mandate of CEO Majoros by 1 year
Published 02 Dec 2019 15:51 CET | Romania
Telekom Romania Group extended the mandate of CEO Miroslav Majoros by one year, starting 1 January, 2020. Majoros became CEO of ...





