Orange announces EUR 1.5 bln skills development and retraining programme

Orange has unveiled a number of HR objectives as part of its ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, saying that it will invest over EUR 1.5 billion to adapt and strengthen the skills of its employees. The group has the ambition to involve its entire global workforce in a new skills development and retraining programme. Under the plan, it will focus on key technical areas such as network virtualisation, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, coding and cyber security. The number of experts in these fields will double to reach over 20,000, said the company, adding that all employees will also have the opportunity to develop soft skills as well as technical expertise.
The Orange Campus training initiative will be extended, opening to all staff within the group. By 2025, Orange will also deploy more widely its on-the-job training model, a format that enables employees to put into practice directly their new skills. Additionally, new teaching centres will open to attract new talents, with the inauguration of a first Centre de Formation d’Apprentis (Apprentice Training Centre) planned at the end of the summer. This school will prepare five classes of future graduates in areas including customer service, cloud engineering, cyber security and data analysis.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions