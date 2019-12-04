Edition: International
Orange announces EUR 1.5 bln skills development and retraining programme

Monday 10 February 2020 | 09:51 CET | News

Orange has unveiled a number of HR objectives as part of its ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, saying that it will invest over EUR 1.5 billion to adapt and strengthen the skills of its employees. The group has the ambition to involve its entire global workforce in a new skills development and retraining programme. Under the plan, it will focus on key technical areas such as network virtualisation, cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, coding and cyber security. The number of experts in these fields will double to reach over 20,000, said the company, adding that all employees will also have the opportunity to develop soft skills as well as technical expertise.

The Orange Campus training initiative will be extended, opening to all staff within the group. By 2025, Orange will also deploy more widely its on-the-job training model, a format that enables employees to put into practice directly their new skills. Additionally, new teaching centres will open to attract new talents, with the inauguration of a first Centre de Formation d’Apprentis (Apprentice Training Centre) planned at the end of the summer. This school will prepare five classes of future graduates in areas including customer service, cloud engineering, cyber security and data analysis.


