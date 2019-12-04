Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Orange promotes Belgium CEO in reshuffle of management committee

Monday 15 June 2020 | 08:19 CET | News

Orange CEO Stephane Richard announced a reorganisation of its management committee, which has been composed of fifteen executives since mid-2018. The changes, effective from 01 September, will see Orange Belgium CEO Michael Trabbia join the committee as chief technology and innovation officer, a role previously covered by Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere. Jean-Francois Fallacher will become an associate member, having been named as the new CEO of Orange Spain.

Four existing members of the Orange group committee have seen their responsibilities evolve under the reorganization. In addition to Finance and Performance, Ramon Fernandez adds Development to his remit, overseeing flagship projects and continuing to focus on the group’s financial performance in the context of the current global crisis. His previous responsibilities for European operations move to Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, who will focus in particular on the deployment of 5G and fibre outside France.

Gervais Pellissier remains in charge of Group Transformation and becomes Human Resources executive director, replacing Valerie Le Boulanger who leaves the Orange group. Beatrice Mandine continues in her current executive director position, which is expanded to cover Engagement, in addition to Communications and Brand. 

Christine Albanel leaves office after ten years at Orange and is replaced by Elisabeth Tchoungui as new CSR, Diversity and Philanthropy executive director. 

In addition of these changes within the executive committee, the company announced that Jeremie Dutray has been given additional responsibility, alongside his current role as deputy finance director. He becomes responsible for the transformation of the mobile infrastructure operational model, part of the objectives of the group’s new Engage 2025 strategic plan.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Orange Belgium / Orange Spain
Countries: Belgium / France / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Group wijzigt topmanagement met komst Orange Belgium-CEO
Published 15 Jun 2020 10:05 CET | World
Orange CEO Stephane Richard heeft een reorganisatie doorgevoerd in zijn managementcomité, dat sinds medio 2018 uit vijftien leden ...

Fallacher to take over as Orange Spain CEO in September
Published 12 Jun 2020 14:31 CET | Spain
The Orange Group's executive committee has announced that the current chief executive of Orange Poland, Jean-Francois Fallacher, ...

Orange Belgium CEO to become chief tech, innovation officer at Orange Group from Sept
Published 12 Jun 2020 14:24 CET | Belgium
Trabbia started at Orange in January 2011 and became group SVP for corporate public affairs. He then became chief of staff and ...

Orange maintains revenue growth of 1% in Q1, outlook unchanged
Published 30 Apr 2020 08:24 CET | France
Orange maintained growth in the first quarter, saying it's yet to see a major impact on results from the Covid-19 pandemic. The ...

Orange Poland appoints new CFO
Published 20 Mar 2020 17:47 CET | Poland
Orange Poland has appointed Jacek Kunicki its new CFO from 31 March. Kunicki succeeds Maciej Nowohonski, who has served in the ...

Orange announces EUR 1.5 bln skills development and retraining programme
Published 10 Feb 2020 09:51 CET | World
Orange has unveiled a number of HR objectives as part of its 'Engage 2025' strategic plan, saying that it will invest over EUR ...

Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
Published 04 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | France
Orange unveiled 'Engage 2025', its new strategy that follows on from the Essentials 2020 plan launched in 2015. The group ...





Related Info

Orange Group wijzigt topmanagement met komst Orange Belgium-CEO
15 Jun | World | News
Fallacher to take over as Orange Spain CEO in September
12 Jun | Spain | News
Orange Belgium CEO to become chief tech, innovation officer at Orange Group from Sept
12 Jun | Belgium | News
Orange maintains revenue growth of 1% in Q1, outlook unchanged
30 Apr | France | News
Orange Poland appoints new CFO
20 Mar | Poland | News
Orange announces EUR 1.5 bln skills development and retraining programme
10 Feb | World | News
Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
4 Dec 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jun International Telecoms Week
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
19 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
22 Jun Telkom FY results
22 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now