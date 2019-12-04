Orange promotes Belgium CEO in reshuffle of management committee

Orange CEO Stephane Richard announced a reorganisation of its management committee, which has been composed of fifteen executives since mid-2018. The changes, effective from 01 September, will see Orange Belgium CEO Michael Trabbia join the committee as chief technology and innovation officer, a role previously covered by Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere. Jean-Francois Fallacher will become an associate member, having been named as the new CEO of Orange Spain.
Four existing members of the Orange group committee have seen their responsibilities evolve under the reorganization. In addition to Finance and Performance, Ramon Fernandez adds Development to his remit, overseeing flagship projects and continuing to focus on the group’s financial performance in the context of the current global crisis. His previous responsibilities for European operations move to Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, who will focus in particular on the deployment of 5G and fibre outside France.
Gervais Pellissier remains in charge of Group Transformation and becomes Human Resources executive director, replacing Valerie Le Boulanger who leaves the Orange group. Beatrice Mandine continues in her current executive director position, which is expanded to cover Engagement, in addition to Communications and Brand.
Christine Albanel leaves office after ten years at Orange and is replaced by Elisabeth Tchoungui as new CSR, Diversity and Philanthropy executive director.
In addition of these changes within the executive committee, the company announced that Jeremie Dutray has been given additional responsibility, alongside his current role as deputy finance director. He becomes responsible for the transformation of the mobile infrastructure operational model, part of the objectives of the group’s new Engage 2025 strategic plan.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions