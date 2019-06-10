Orange launches 5G services in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga

Orange Spain has switched on its Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G network in five Spanish cities, following rivals Vodafone and Telefonica. In a statement, the French operator said 5G services will initially be available in a total of five cities – Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga – with more 5G cities to be added in the coming months. It also announced that all residential and business customers in the covered areas with 5G-compatible smartphones will be able to access the new technology at no additional cost via their existing plans.
The launch confirms the operator’s promise to roll out commercial 5G services before the end of the year without waiting for the delayed 700MHz band auction. At the end of July, Orange Spain’s outgoing CEO Laurent Paillassot said the conditions were now in place to take the leap in view of customer interest and the increased presence of compatible handsets.
Like Vodafone and Telefonica, Orange is using 5G NSA networks for the initial rollout rather than 5G SA, with the company making use of its 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band to reach around 30 percent of the five launch cities. Orange said 5G coverage in Madrid will be mainly concentrated inside the inner M-30 ring road, while in Barcelona coverage will be mainly to the south of the Diagonal. The central areas of Valencia, Seville and Malaga will also be covered.
Vodafone has already switched on its 5G signal in 21 Spanish cities since June 2019, with Telefonica pledging to reach 75 percent of the Spanish population by the end of the year and Masmovil set to follow with its own 5G launch on Orange's network later this month. All four of Spain's MNOs are expected to bid for frequencies in the 700 MHz band when the government holds its long-delayed spectrum auction in the first quarter of 2021.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions