Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange launches 5G services in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga

Monday 7 September 2020 | 11:46 CET | News

Orange Spain has switched on its Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G network in five Spanish cities, following rivals Vodafone and Telefonica. In a statement, the French operator said 5G services will initially be available in a total of five cities – Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville and Malaga – with more 5G cities to be added in the coming months. It also announced that all residential and business customers in the covered areas with 5G-compatible smartphones will be able to access the new technology at no additional cost via their existing plans.

The launch confirms the operator’s promise to roll out commercial 5G services before the end of the year without waiting for the delayed 700MHz band auction. At the end of July, Orange Spain’s outgoing CEO Laurent Paillassot said the conditions were now in place to take the leap in view of customer interest and the increased presence of compatible handsets. 

Like Vodafone and Telefonica, Orange is using 5G NSA networks for the initial rollout rather than 5G SA, with the company making use of its 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band to reach around 30 percent of the five launch cities. Orange said 5G coverage in Madrid will be mainly concentrated inside the inner M-30 ring road, while in Barcelona coverage will be mainly to the south of the Diagonal. The central areas of Valencia, Seville and Malaga will also be covered.

Vodafone has already switched on its 5G signal in 21 Spanish cities since June 2019, with Telefonica pledging to reach 75 percent of the Spanish population by the end of the year and Masmovil set to follow with its own 5G launch on Orange's network later this month. All four of Spain's MNOs are expected to bid for frequencies in the 700 MHz band when the government holds its long-delayed spectrum auction in the first quarter of 2021.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange Spain
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year
Published 01 Sep 2020 14:32 CET | Spain
Telefonica has followed Vodafone and launched commercial 5G services throughout Spain, pledging to reach 75 percent of the ...

Masmovil to launch 5G on Orange Spain network next month - report
Published 19 Aug 2020 12:23 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, is set to activate commercial 5G ...

Orange to conduct 5G real-world use trials in 3 Spanish regions
Published 11 Aug 2020 13:34 CET | Spain
Orange has won a Spanish government tender to conduct 5G real-world trials in three Spanish regions over the next two years. The ...

Orange Spain to launch 5G services by the end of 2020
Published 31 Jul 2020 09:12 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has confirmed plans to launch commercial 5G services before the end of they year, without waiting for the delayed ...

Spain to complete DTT migration to free up 700MHz band by end-October
Published 24 Jun 2020 08:59 CET | Spain
Spain's Council of Ministers has set a new deadline of 31 October by which to complete the second digital dividend plan to free ...

Masmovil, Orange Spain extend fibre sharing deal to further 2.2 mln premises
Published 15 Jun 2020 09:21 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil has announced a new agreement with Orange Spain to share fibre-optic infrastructure in over 2.2 million ...

Vodafone activates 5G in 6 more Spanish cities, 21 in total
Published 13 May 2020 10:51 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has activated its 5G network in 6 more cities following the technology's launch in an initial 15 cities last ...

Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:16 CET | Spain
Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs has notified the European Commission that it will be unable to hold its auction of 5G-ready ...

Red.es receives 8 applications for new 5G pilot subsidies
Published 19 Dec 2019 11:30 CET | Spain
Spain's ICT development agency Red.es has announced that it received a total of 8 applications for grants in its second call for ...

Mediapro, Orange launch '5G Interactive City' pilot in Barcelona
Published 19 Nov 2019 11:01 CET | Spain
Spanish broadcaster Mediapro has teamed up with Orange Spain to launch a 5G-powered immersive tourism pilot in Barcelona during ...

Vodafone Spain to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June
Published 10 Jun 2019 14:39 CET | Spain
Vodafone Spain has confirmed that it will be launching the country's first commercial 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June. The ...





Related Info

Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year
1 Sep | Spain | News
Masmovil to launch 5G on Orange Spain network next month - report
19 Aug | Spain | News
Orange to conduct 5G real-world use trials in 3 Spanish regions
11 Aug | Spain | News
Orange Spain to launch 5G services by the end of 2020
31 Jul | Spain | News
Spain to complete DTT migration to free up 700MHz band by end-October
24 Jun | Spain | News
Masmovil, Orange Spain extend fibre sharing deal to further 2.2 mln premises
15 Jun | Spain | News
Vodafone activates 5G in 6 more Spanish cities, 21 in total
13 May | Spain | News
Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band
31 Mar | Spain | News
Red.es receives 8 applications for new 5G pilot subsidies
19 Dec 2019 | Spain | News
Mediapro, Orange launch '5G Interactive City' pilot in Barcelona
19 Nov 2019 | Spain | News
Vodafone Spain to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 15 June
10 Jun 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
09 Sep Secureworks fiscal Q2
10 Sep Sky NZ FY results
10 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q2
11 Sep Tele2 EGM
11 Sep Zayo Q2
14 Sep FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks
14 Sep Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q2
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now