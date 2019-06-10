Edition: International
Wireless

Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year

Tuesday 1 September 2020 | 14:32 CET | News
Telefonica has followed Vodafone and launched commercial 5G services throughout Spain, pledging to reach 75 percent of the Spanish population by the end of the year. In a video statement, the company’s executive chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete described the deployment as the most ambitious in the European Union. “The launch of 5G is a leap forward towards the hyperconnectivity that will change the future of Spain,” he said, adding that “it’s 5G for everyone, without any exceptions, in all the autonomous communities”.

The operator said 5G technology will give residential customers access to far greater speeds and lower latency, allowing sports fans to enjoy live 360-degree broadcasts and mobile gamers to access a “fibre-like” experience. Businesses will have access to services such as Multi-Access Edge Computing, 5G private networks, mass IoT and critical communications, as well as network virtualisation to facilitate more effective use of the network’s resources.

Telefonica clarified that it will initially launch NSA (non-standalone) 5G combined with DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) ahead of the “immediate deployment” of 5G SA (standalone) when the technology becomes fully available after standardisation. The company said it will make use of its current sites and infrastructure for the initial rollout, to be complemented by new base stations and small cells according to capacity and coverage needs.

It’s also having to rely on the 3.5 GHz band, together with mid-band (1800-2100 MHz) frequencies, for the initial coverage thanks to equipment that can operate with 4G and 5G at the same time. Telefonica also announced that it intends to shut down its 3G network in 2025, when 100 percent of its copper network will have been replaced by fibre.

Vodafone has already switched on its 5G signal in 21 Spanish cities since June 2019, with Orange and Masmovil set to follow this month. All four of Spain's MNOs are expected to bid for frequencies in the 700 MHz band when the government holds its delayed spectrum auction in the first quarter of 2021.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telefonica
Countries: Spain
