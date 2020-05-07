Edition: International
Telefonica revamps Fusion portfolio, bundles 5G smartphone with all plans

Wednesday 7 April 2021 | 14:32 CET | News
Telefonica has decided to revamp its Movistar Fusion convergent offer by including a free smartphone with all plans in a bid to promote its expanding 5G network. The 5G-enabled handsets available vary depending on the type of Fusion plan contracted by customers and include recent models from Xiaomi, Samsung and Oppo. Telefonica said its new portfolio of Movistar Fusion rates is available for new registrations and that existing customers can either remain with their existing plan or switch to one of the new offers to enjoy the same benefits.

Categories: General
Companies: Movistar / Oppo / Samsung / Telefonica / Xiaomi
Countries: Spain
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

Related

Telefonica adds new profiles, parental control to 'Smart WiFi' app
Published 06 Apr 2021 15:30 CET | Spain
Telefonica has rolled out a new update of its 'Smart WiFi' app, adding a new 'Profiles' function that allows users to tailor ...

Telefonica offers free second home internet until summer
Published 11 Mar 2021 08:49 CET | Spain
Telefonica has launched an early offer tied to its internet service for Movistar Fusion subscribers with second homes. Under the ...

Movistar Spain launches new unlimited data plan with gigabit fibre
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:22 CET | Spain
Movistar Spain (Telefonica) has revamped the Fusion Inicia convergent plan it first launched last year, splitting the offer into ...

Telefonica hits speeds of up to 800 Gbps in photonic network trials
Published 15 Feb 2021 14:37 CET | Spain
Telefonica and its network partners Nokia and Huawei have reached data transmission speeds of up to 800 Gbps in two pilot tests ...

Telefonica to raise top fibre speed to 1 Gbps in January
Published 30 Nov 2020 08:54 CET | Spain
Telefonica confirmed that it intends to increase the maximum speed of its Spanish fibre service to 1 Gbps in January in exchange ...

Telefonica discounts Fusion Inicia plans for 3 months
Published 20 Oct 2020 10:40 CET | Spain
Telefonica has extended an offer tied to its Movistar Fusion Inicia convergent plans until the end of the month. Under the promo, ...

Telefonica activates 5G, to reach 75% of Spanish population this year
Published 01 Sep 2020 14:32 CET | Spain
Telefonica has followed Vodafone and launched commercial 5G services throughout Spain, pledging to reach 75 percent of the ...

Telefonica cuts Fusion Inicia 600 plan to under EUR 40
Published 27 Aug 2020 14:32 CET | Spain
Telefonica has swiftly followed its recent move to extend promotional offers tied to its Movistar Fusion convergent plans to 6 ...

Telefonica Spain revenues down 1.6% in Q1, fibre accesses soar to 6.7 mln
Published 07 May 2020 09:28 CET | Spain
Telefonica's domestic unit (Telefonica Espana) reported revenues of EUR 3.06 billion in the first quarter of 2020, down 1.6 ...





